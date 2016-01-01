, insider advice and destination news that will help you plan your next vacation — and the one after that. Travel 50 & Beyond magazine brings you new ideas for trips you want to take — weekend winery getaways, enriching trips with your kids and grandkids, romantic river cruises, easy-to-budget beach vacations. Join the savvy travelers and informed consumers who read Travel 50 & Beyond.

Looking ahead to our Winter 2017 issue, Travel 50 & Beyond presents New Year, New Motivations. Focus on personal goals and growth in a “gap year,” a period of self discovery for those preparing to retire.

UPCOMING FEATURES INCLUDE:

> Health and Wellness Retreats. Shape up with these yoga, hiking, biking, healthy eating and other themed escapes.

> What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up? Work with wood, music and the latest cooking techniques as you use newfound free time to pursue your passions.

> More Time for Doing More. These volunteer opportunities mean pitching in at a national park, taking over tour guide duties at the local museum or even teaching English abroad.

> New Journeys. Check out these destinations, spotlighted in 2017 with a host of seafaring and escorted tour vacations.

> Great American Escapes. Our photo feature highlights scenic destinations from coast to coast. This winter, we feature Ventura County, CA.

> Road Trips. This handy drive planner explores regions that are ideal for retirement relocation. We will feature central Georgia in this winter issue.